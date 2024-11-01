November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:21 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The matchups in a Saturday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Columbus Blue Jackets playing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch November 2 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Dallas Stars @ Florida Panthers
|11 a.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Boston Bruins @ Philadelphia Flyers
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Los Angeles Kings
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Washington Capitals
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ St. Louis Blues
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.