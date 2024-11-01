November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The matchups in a Saturday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Columbus Blue Jackets playing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch November 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Dallas Stars @ Florida Panthers 11 a.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Boston Bruins @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Los Angeles Kings 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Washington Capitals 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Toronto Maple Leafs @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.