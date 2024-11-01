NBA Best Bets: Kings vs. Hawks Picks for November 1 Published 12:40 am Friday, November 1, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Friday’s game.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Kings (- 5.5)

Sacramento had 42 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

Atlanta’s record against the spread last season was 29-53-0.

Against the spread, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Kings went 10-15 last season.

The Hawks went 7-11 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last season.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Kings’ 82 games last season went over this contest’s total of 237.5 points 33 times.

The Hawks played 41 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

Sacramento games had an average of 233.3 points last season, 4.2 less than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s contests last year had a 235.1 average amount of points, 2.4 more than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-250)

The Kings won 63% of the games last season in which they were the moneyline favorite (34-20).

Last season, the Hawks won 12 out of the 39 games, or 30.8%, in which they were the underdog.

Sacramento had a record of 16-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year (66.7%).

Atlanta had a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Kings’ implied win probability is 71.4%.

