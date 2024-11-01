How to Pick the Predators vs. Avalanche Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 2 Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Avalanche Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.8 goals)

This season, four of Nashville’s 10 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 6.5 goals.

Eight of Colorado’s games have finished with more than 6.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.4) and the Avalanche (3.45).

The 7.8 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 1.3 more than the total for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -128

The Predators have won 42.9% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (3-4).

Nashville is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.1%.

Avalanche Moneyline: +108

Colorado is looking for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in two opportunities).

The Avalanche’s moneyline odds are +108 or longer for the first time.

Colorado’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on the moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Colorado 3

Predators Points Leaders

With five goals and four assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (nine points).

Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with eight total points (three goals and five assists) to his name.

Jonathan Marchessault has created six points for Nashville in 10 games this season, netting a goal on 5.9% of his shots and recording two goals and four assists.

Across eight games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 2-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 24 goals while recording 206 saves.

Avalanche Points Leaders

Colorado’s Cale Makar has recorded 15 assists and four goals in 11 games, good for 19 points.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has racked up 18 total points (1.6 per game), with five goals and 13 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has four goals and 11 assists for Nashville.

Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 1-4-0 in six games this season, conceding 23 goals (4.6 goals against average) with 107 saves and an .823 save percentage, 62nd in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home -128 11/4/2024 Kings – Home – 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away –

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/27/2024 Senators W 5-4 Home -176 10/28/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -196 10/30/2024 Lightning L 5-2 Home -103 11/2/2024 Predators – Away +108 11/5/2024 Kraken – Home – 11/7/2024 Jets – Away – 11/9/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.