Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Patriots Game – Week 9
Published 7:40 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The New England Patriots (2-6) visit a struggling Tennessee Titans (1-6) team on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium (with best bets available). The Titans have lost three games in a row.
Titans vs. Patriots Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Titans to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (6.1) is 2.6 points further in their direction.
- The Titans have a 64.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
- This season, the Patriots have won two out of the eight games in which they’ve been the underdog.
- New England has entered six games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (-3.5)
- The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-6-0).
- The Patriots have covered the spread two times in eight games with a set spread.
- In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New England owns an ATS record of 2-4.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 5.4 less points per game, 32.6 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s total of 38 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 14.6 more points per game (52.6) than this game’s total of 38 points.
- Titans games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).
- Patriots games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
