Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Patriots Game – Week 9 Published 7:40 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The New England Patriots (2-6) visit a struggling Tennessee Titans (1-6) team on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium (with best bets available). The Titans have lost three games in a row.

Titans vs. Patriots Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Titans to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (6.1) is 2.6 points further in their direction.

The Titans have a 64.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

This season, the Patriots have won two out of the eight games in which they’ve been the underdog.

New England has entered six games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (-3.5)

Titans (-3.5) The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-6-0).

The Patriots have covered the spread two times in eight games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New England owns an ATS record of 2-4.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)

Over (38) The two teams average a combined 5.4 less points per game, 32.6 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s total of 38 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 14.6 more points per game (52.6) than this game’s total of 38 points.

Titans games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Patriots games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

