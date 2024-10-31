Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Zachary L’Heureux to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

L’Heureux stats and insights

L’Heureux is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

L’Heureux has no points on the power play.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.