Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.