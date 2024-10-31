Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
