Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.