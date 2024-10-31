Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
