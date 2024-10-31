Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

