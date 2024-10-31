Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
