Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Filip Forsberg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

