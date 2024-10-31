Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 9 Published 9:47 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) are favored by 3.5 points as they try to break a three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this matchup.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found below before they face the Patriots.

Titans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread once in seven games this season.

Tennessee games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

New England has covered the spread three times in eight games.

The Patriots are 3-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

There have been five New England games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

