Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

Our projection model predicts the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will beat the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (45.5) Tennessee 31, Kentucky 13

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 90.9%.

Against the spread, the Volunteers are 4-2-0 this year.

In games they have played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Volunteers games (out of six) have gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 58.4, 12.9 points higher than the total for this game.

Kentucky Betting Info (2024)

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 13.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats’ ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Wildcats’ eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

The average total for Kentucky games this year is 0.5 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Volunteers vs. Wildcats 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 39.6 11.6 70 1.5 38 12.5 Kentucky 19.1 19.9 22.5 12.5 20 17

