Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Steven Stamkos, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 9 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 19:19 on the ice.
- Stamkos has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
- In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in nine games played).
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
