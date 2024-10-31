Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Steven Stamkos, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 9 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 19:19 on the ice.

Stamkos has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in nine games played).

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

