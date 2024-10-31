Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Steven Stamkos, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 9 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 19:19 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
  • In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in nine games played).

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
  • The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

