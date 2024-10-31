Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 9 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 20:53 on the ice.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.

O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

In seven of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through nine games played this season, he has put up eight points, with a single multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

