Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 9 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 20:53 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
  • O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
  • In seven of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through nine games played this season, he has put up eight points, with a single multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
8 Points 1
3 Goals 0
5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

