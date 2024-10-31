Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -7, in 26:38 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

Josi has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has exceeded his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).

Through nine games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

