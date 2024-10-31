Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -7, in 26:38 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
- Josi has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).
- Through nine games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.