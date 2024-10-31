NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 1

Published 10:31 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 1

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Chicago Bulls taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 1

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Spread: Celtics -11.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.9 points)
  • Total: 232.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (239 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.4 points)
  • Total: 217.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Knicks -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
  • Total: 217.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Spread: Nets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and CHSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Spread: Lakers -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 10.8 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Kings -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.3 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 8 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5 points)
  • Total: 220.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -11.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (213.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 1

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Nov. 2

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10

Print Article

SportsPlus