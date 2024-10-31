NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 1 Published 10:31 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Chicago Bulls taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 1

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics -11.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.9 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (239 total projected points)

Over (239 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.4 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.4 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH

ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.8 total projected points)

Over (220.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Nets -2.5

Nets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers -8.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 10.8 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 10.8 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)

Over (236.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.3 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 5.3 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)

Over (234.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Pacers -3.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 8 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN

ESPN, ALT, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -11.5

Thunder -11.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.5 total projected points)

Over (213.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK

KATU and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

