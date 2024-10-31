Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 1 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kings vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Kings 120 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.3)

Kings (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 234.1

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings scored 116.6 points per game and gave up 114.8 last year, making them ninth in the NBA on offense and 17th on defense.

Sacramento grabbed 44 rebounds per game and gave up 42.5 boards last year, ranking 12th and ninth, respectively, in the league.

The Kings were seventh in the league in assists (28.3 per game) last year.

At 12.5 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced last season, Sacramento was 15th and 10th in the league, respectively.

The Kings were the fourth-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.6%) last year.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the league (117.6 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123.6 points conceded per game).

At 42.6 rebounds per game and 44.2 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 20th and 14th in the NBA, respectively.

At 26.8 assists per game, the Hawks are 11th in the NBA.

Atlanta is 19th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and 10th in turnovers forced (15.2).

The Hawks make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

