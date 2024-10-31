Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 1

Published 6:41 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (2-2) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) currently has two players. The Hawks have six injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1.

The Hawks dropped their most recent matchup 133-120 against the Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Orlando Robinson C Out Mcl
Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18.0 6.5 2.0
Cody Zeller C Out Personal
Dyson Daniels PG Out Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3
Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8.0 2.0 2.0
Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder
Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1.0

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Kings -5.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

