Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 1 Published 6:41 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (2-2) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) currently has two players. The Hawks have six injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1.

The Hawks dropped their most recent matchup 133-120 against the Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Orlando Robinson C Out Mcl Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18.0 6.5 2.0 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Dyson Daniels PG Out Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8.0 2.0 2.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1.0

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 237.5

