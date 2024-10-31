Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 1
Published 6:41 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (2-2) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) currently has two players. The Hawks have six injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks dropped their most recent matchup 133-120 against the Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Orlando Robinson
|C
|Out
|Mcl
|Devin Carter
|PG
|Out
|Shoulder
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18.0
|6.5
|2.0
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-5.5
|237.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.