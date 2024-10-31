Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -5, in 18:30 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has six points overall, with at least one point in five different games.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
- In five of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in five games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers have conceded 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|6
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
