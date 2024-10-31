Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -5, in 18:30 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has six points overall, with at least one point in five different games.
  • Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
  • In five of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in five games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers have conceded 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
6 Points 1
2 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

