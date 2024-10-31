Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -5, in 18:30 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has six points overall, with at least one point in five different games.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

In five of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in five games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers have conceded 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

