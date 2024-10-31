How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Kings Stats Insights

Last season, the Kings had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Hawks’ opponents knocked down.

Sacramento went 27-6 when it shot higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked sixth in rebounding in the NBA, the Kings finished 12th.

Last year, the Kings scored just 3.9 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).

When Sacramento totaled more than 120.5 points last season, it went 34-4.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 29th.

The Hawks’ 117.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 110.5 the Kings allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings averaged 118.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged on the road (114.6).

At home, Sacramento allowed 2.9 more points per game (116.3) than in away games (113.4).

The Kings sunk 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged on the road (14.1 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 121.9 points per game at home last season, and 114.8 away.

At home, the Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed away (120.2).

At home, the Hawks made 13.8 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged away (13.6). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Orlando Robinson Out Mcl Devin Carter Out Shoulder

Hawks Injuries