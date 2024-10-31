How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published 8:54 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kings Stats Insights
- Last season, the Kings had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Hawks’ opponents knocked down.
- Sacramento went 27-6 when it shot higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked sixth in rebounding in the NBA, the Kings finished 12th.
- Last year, the Kings scored just 3.9 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).
- When Sacramento totaled more than 120.5 points last season, it went 34-4.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 29th.
- The Hawks’ 117.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 110.5 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings averaged 118.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged on the road (114.6).
- At home, Sacramento allowed 2.9 more points per game (116.3) than in away games (113.4).
- The Kings sunk 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged on the road (14.1 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks scored 121.9 points per game at home last season, and 114.8 away.
- At home, the Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed away (120.2).
- At home, the Hawks made 13.8 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged away (13.6). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Orlando Robinson
|Out
|Mcl
|Devin Carter
|Out
|Shoulder
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|Out
|Hip
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor