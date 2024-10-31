Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:26 of ice time, with a plus-minus of +1.

Nyquist has five points overall, with at least one point in four different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.