Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:26 of ice time, with a plus-minus of +1.
  • Nyquist has five points overall, with at least one point in four different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
  • In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
5 Points 0
3 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

