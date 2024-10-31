Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:26 of ice time, with a plus-minus of +1.
- Nyquist has five points overall, with at least one point in four different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
- In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.