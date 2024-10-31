Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with a single multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

