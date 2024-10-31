Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with a single multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
  • The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
8 Points 1
4 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

