Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
- He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with a single multi-point game.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.
- The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
