Enterprise welcomes Harlan native aboard as Advertising Rep Published 9:01 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Harlan Enterprise is welcoming a new sales professional to the fold, as Matt Anderson takes the sales reins bringing a hometown flavor to the weekly newspaper’s sales staff.

Anderson, a Harlan native, has hit the ground running as the new advertising sales representative for the Enterprise.

“I was born and raised here in Harlan,” Anderson said. “I went to Loyall Elementary School, then went to Harlan High School, I graduated in 2000.”

Anderson then went to Union College in Barbourville (now Union Commonwealth University, where he played basketball along with his academic pursuits.

“I came back home to Harlan and coached high school ball for a few years,” Anderson said. “Then I worked in the coal industry for a while. I’m a single dad, I’ve got two daughters, age 15 and 13. Pam Anderson was my mother.”

Anderson, 42, has spent most of his life in Harlan.

“I moved off a few years ago and went to Georgetown and worked for Toyota for a couple of years,” Anderson said. “Other than that, and being in school, I’ve lived in Harlan. I was born and raised here; I love it here.”

Anderson spent time as a high school basketball coach at Harlan High School and worked with local businesses over the years. Now, he is prepared to work with all customers to fulfill their advertising needs.

“You can call me for any type of advertising with the Enterprise,” Anderson said. “Right now, it’s the holiday season and we have some specials coming up that we’ll be publishing in the paper as well as on social media. This week, we’re running a Veterans Day special.”

Other specials on the horizon include coloring contests, email blasts, videos, and other holiday specials.

“There are a lot of things getting ready to happen,” Anderson said. “We can reach out to 5,000 people or 10,000 people with those email blasts.”

For any questions concerning advertising with the Enterprise, contact Anderson at 606-273-8618 or via email at matt.anderson@harlanenterprise.net.