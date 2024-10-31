Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers on October 31 Published 6:07 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Pay attention to Ryan O’Reilly and Leon Draisaitl in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 31

Thursday, October 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-130)

Predators (-130) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Ryan O’Reilly 9 3 5 8 Filip Forsberg 9 4 4 8 Jonathan Marchessault 9 2 4 6 Luke Evangelista 9 1 4 5 Brady Skjei 9 2 3 5 Oilers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor McDavid 10 3 7 10 Leon Draisaitl 10 6 4 10 Mattias Ekholm 10 2 6 8 Evan Bouchard 10 3 3 6 Jeff Skinner 10 2 2 4

Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 23 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Nashville is ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 31 (3.4 per game).

The Predators are 19th in the league with an 18.18% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Oilers have scored 22 goals this season (2.2 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

Edmonton’s 35 total goals given up (3.5 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Oilers have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 13.79%.

