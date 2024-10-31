Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers on October 31
Published 6:07 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Pay attention to Ryan O’Reilly and Leon Draisaitl in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Ryan O’Reilly
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Filip Forsberg
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Jonathan Marchessault
|9
|2
|4
|6
|Luke Evangelista
|9
|1
|4
|5
|Brady Skjei
|9
|2
|3
|5
|Oilers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor McDavid
|10
|3
|7
|10
|Leon Draisaitl
|10
|6
|4
|10
|Mattias Ekholm
|10
|2
|6
|8
|Evan Bouchard
|10
|3
|3
|6
|Jeff Skinner
|10
|2
|2
|4
Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 23 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Nashville is ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 31 (3.4 per game).
- The Predators are 19th in the league with an 18.18% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Oilers have scored 22 goals this season (2.2 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- Edmonton’s 35 total goals given up (3.5 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Oilers have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 13.79%.
