Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -2, in 20:51 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has five points overall, having at least one point in five different games.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in four games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in five of his nine games this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
  • The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Print Article

SportsPlus