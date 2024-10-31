Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -2, in 20:51 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has five points overall, having at least one point in five different games.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in four games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
- He has put up a point in five of his nine games this season.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
