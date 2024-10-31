Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:52 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -2, in 20:51 per game on the ice.

Skjei has five points overall, having at least one point in five different games.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in four games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

He has put up a point in five of his nine games this season.

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

