Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31
Published 10:45 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Heading into their Thursday, October 31 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-5-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Evander Kane
|LW
|Out
|Abdomen
|Connor McDavid
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 23 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 15th in goals against, allowing 31 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks 25th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- With 22 goals (2.2 per game), the Oilers have the NHL’s 30th-ranked offense.
- Edmonton’s total of 35 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-130)
|Oilers (+109)
|6.5
