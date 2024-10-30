Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31 Published 10:45 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Heading into their Thursday, October 31 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-5-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen Connor McDavid C Out Ankle

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 23 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 15th in goals against, allowing 31 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-8) ranks 25th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

With 22 goals (2.2 per game), the Oilers have the NHL’s 30th-ranked offense.

Edmonton’s total of 35 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-130) Oilers (+109) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.