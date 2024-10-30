NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
If you’re looking for the best ATS wager to make among the 15 NFL games in Week 9, we’re going with the Cardinals at -1. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could use in a parlay.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 9
Jump to Matchup:
CHI-ARI | LAR-SEA | HOU-NYJ | LAC-CLE | DAL-ATL | WAS-NYG | NE-TEN | DET-GB | IND-MIN | MIA-BUF | LV-CIN | NO-CAR | JAX-PHI | TB-KC | DEN-BAL
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +1.5 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans +2 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Houston Texans at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -2
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 31
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -2 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -2
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -2.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -3.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 12.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Titans -3.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers +3.5 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -5.5 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -5.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -6 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Raiders +7 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints -7 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -7.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -7.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +9 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -9
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +9.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -9.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
