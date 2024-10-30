NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Wizards Picks for October 30 Published 12:40 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Wednesday’s game, before you place a wager on this matchup?

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Best Bets

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Atlanta covered the spread 29 times in 82 games last season.

Washington’s record against the spread last year was 37-45-0.

Against the spread, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks went 8-16 last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Wizards went 30-36 last year.

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





Hawks games last season featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 234.5 points 45 times.

The Wizards played 42 games last season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.

The average number of points in Atlanta’s outings last season was 235.1, which is 0.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

The average number of points in Washington’s outings last year was 236.5, which is two more points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Wizards (+150)

The Hawks won 57.1% of the games last season in which they were favored on the moneyline (24-18).

The Wizards were underdogs 72 times last season and won 12, or 16.7%, of those games.

Atlanta had a record of 15-9 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter last year (62.5%).

Washington had a record of 7-57, a 10.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +150 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Hawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

