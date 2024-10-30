MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 30
Published 6:33 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The MLB Playoff contests in a Wednesday slate sure to please include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know regarding the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 30
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
