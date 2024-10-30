MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 30 Published 6:33 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The MLB Playoff contests in a Wednesday slate sure to please include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 30

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145

Yankees -145 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120

Dodgers +120 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4

Yankees 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)

Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

