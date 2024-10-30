Madon endorsed by Turner’s family Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The family of the late Kentucky Senator Johnnie Turner have endorsed Pineville Mayor Scott Madon in the upcoming general election. Madon is a write-in candidate for Turner’s seat in the Kentucky Senate. Turner represented the 29 District and was running unopposed when he passed away.

Turner’s family made their endorsement via a letter which reads as follows:

“As we continue to mourn our loss, the timing of Election Day weighs heavily on us. Yet, in our time of grief, we are grateful to have a candidate like Mayor Scott Madon to step forward. Scott was a trusted friend of Johnnie’s and worked closely with him to bring essential resources and opportunities to Pineville and Bell County.

Scott’s commitment to serving southeastern Kentucky runs deep, and we know he’ll keep championing the conservative Republican values Johnnie held dear. He’ll make sure the people of Eastern Kentucky—Johnnie’s people—will continue to be represented in the Republican Senate supermajority by someone with the same dedication and integrity that Johnnie brought to Frankfort.

In this spirit, we encourage voters in Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, and Letcher Counties to write in Scott Madon’s name on Election Day. It is what Johnnie would have wanted, and we honor his memory in placing our support behind Scott Madon.

— Maritza, Yazmin, Susan, and Johnnie L. Turner, Jr.”

Madon, along with multiple other individuals, has filed as a write-in candidate for Turner’s seat in the Kentucky Senate. Among the write-in candidates are Justin Noble who was recently endorsed by Governor Andy Beshear, Tanner Hesterberg formerly of WYMT, and John Clem of Harlan County.

Turner was hospitalized several weeks ago following a riding lawnmower accident at his home before unexpectedly passing away.