How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

You can find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 30

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.