How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2024. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Wizards’ opponents hit.

Atlanta had a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.6% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked 29th.

Last year, the Hawks put up 118.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 123 the Wizards allowed.

Atlanta had a 20-5 record last season when putting up more than 123 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot at a 47% clip from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points below the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Last season, Washington had a 7-12 record in games the team collectively shot over 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Wizards ranked 28th.

The Wizards’ 113.7 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks allowed.

Washington put together a 4-18 record last season in games it scored more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks averaged 121.9 points per game last season at home, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged in away games (114.8).

When playing at home, Atlanta surrendered 0.6 more points per game (120.8) than away from home (120.2).

In home games, the Hawks averaged 0.2 more treys per game (13.8) than on the road (13.6). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than on the road (114.7) last season.

The Wizards gave up 121.9 points per game at home last season, and 124.2 away.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained more 3-pointers on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (12) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.9%) than at home (33.7%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Dyson Daniels Out Hip Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Abductor

Wizards Injuries