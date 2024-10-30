How to Pick the Predators vs. Oilers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 31 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Predators vs. Oilers Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total (6 goals) five times this season.

So far this season, five games Edmonton has played finished with over 6 goals.

These two teams combine for 4.8 goals per game, 1.2400000000000002 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s total is 0.9 less than the 6.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

The Predators are 3-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.7% in this game.

Oilers Moneyline: +111

Edmonton will play for the first time as the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Oilers’ moneyline odds are +111 or longer for the first time.

Edmonton’s implied probability to win is 47.4% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Edmonton 2

Predators Points Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, registering eight points in nine games.

Filip Forsberg has eight points (four goals, four assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Through nine games, Jonathan Marchessault has proven himself as a contributor for Nashville. He has six points (two goals and four assists).

Across seven games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 2-4-1. During those games, he’s allowed 19 goals while recording 182 saves.

Oilers Points Leaders

Connor McDavid is among the top options on offense for Edmonton, with 10 points this season. He has recorded three goals and seven assists in 10 games.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl has racked up 10 total points (one per game), with six goals and four assists.

Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm has eight points, courtesy of two goals (fourth on team) and six assists (second).

Stuart Skinner has a 2-4-1 record this season, with an .872 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 7 games, he has 156 saves, and has conceded 23 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home – 11/4/2024 Kings – Home – 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away –

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/25/2024 Penguins W 4-0 Home -232 10/27/2024 Red Wings W 3-2 Away -265 10/28/2024 Blue Jackets L 6-1 Away -246 10/31/2024 Predators – Away +111 11/3/2024 Flames – Away – 11/4/2024 Devils – Home – 11/6/2024 Golden Knights – Home –

Nashville vs. Edmonton Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

