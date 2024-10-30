Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Tuesday, Nov. 12 Published 5:49 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Boston Celtics have a contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Favorite: Celtics (-12.5)

Celtics (-12.5) Total: 231.5

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Celtics Hawks 120.6 Points Avg. 118.3 109.2 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 48.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points per game last season and added 8.1 rebounds a contest.

Derrick White collected 5.2 assists per game.

Tatum connected on 3.1 threes per game a season ago.

Jaylen Brown averaged 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis collected 1.9 blocks a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while tacking on 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He made three shots from deep per game.

Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a contest.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/2 Hornets – Away – 11/4 Hawks – Away – 11/6 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Nets – Home – 11/10 Bucks – Away – 11/12 Hawks – Home -12.5 11/13 Nets – Away – 11/16 Raptors – Home – 11/19 Cavaliers – Home – 11/22 Wizards – Away – 11/24 Timberwolves – Home –

Go see the Celtics or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away +12.5 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.