Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 10:25 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

SEC foes will do battle when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) face the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 13

Tennessee 31, Kentucky 13 Tennessee is -840 on the moneyline, and Kentucky is +557.

Tennessee has gone 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -840 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Kentucky has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +557 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 89.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)



Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this season.

The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16.5 points or more.

In eight games played Kentucky has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)

Under (45.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been just two games featuring Kentucky this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s point total of 45.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 45.5 is 13.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (39.6 points per game) and Kentucky (19.1 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 58.7 58.2 Implied Total AVG 37.3 40.7 34 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Kentucky Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 44.4 46.8 Implied Total AVG 29.5 30 28 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-5-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

