Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 30
Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (1-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-2, six injured players) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Out
|Thumb
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Abductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.