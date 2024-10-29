Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 30 Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (1-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-2, six injured players) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Dyson Daniels PG Out Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Abductor 4.5 1.3 1

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

