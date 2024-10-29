Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game against the Patriots this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Levis is 36th at his position and 185th in the league in fantasy points, with 38.6 (7.7 per game).

Levis has picked up 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game) over his past three games. He has connected on 45 of 65 passes for 380 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 32 yards on eight carries.

Will Levis picked up 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!