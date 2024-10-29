Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (223.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Boyd’s game versus the Patriots this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 18.4 fantasy points (2.6 per game), Boyd is 96th at his position and 275th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Boyd has accumulated 7.6 fantasy points (2.5 per game). He has 76 receiving yards on 11 catches (14 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Boyd has picked up 14 fantasy points (2.8 per game). He has 140 receiving yards on 16 catches (20 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd picked up 4.3 fantasy points — five catches, 43 yards — in Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season — last week versus the Detroit Lions — Boyd finished with 1.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 14 yards, on six targets.

