Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots and their 22nd-ranked run defense (133.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Patriots this week, should Spears be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Spears is 58th at his position and 234th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 25 (five per game).

Spears has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets) in his past three games. He has picked up 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during that stretch.

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Spears posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6 carries, 27 yards.

