Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots and their 22nd-ranked run defense (133.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt against the Patriots this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 78.3 fantasy points (11.2 per game), Pollard is 22nd at his position and 59th in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 11 fantasy points (33 total). He has rushed for 248 yards on 53 carries, with one touchdown, and has 22 yards receiving on eight catches (13 targets).

Pollard has 81 carries for 350 yards and two touchdowns, plus 57 receiving yards on 13 catches (19 targets) in his past five games. He has picked up 52.7 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in that stretch.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tony Pollard put up a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!