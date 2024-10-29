Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (223.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Patriots? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine is 85th at his position, and 243rd overall in the NFL, with 23.8 fantasy points (six per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 23.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during his past three games. He has 58 yards receiving, on five catches (10 targets), and three touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 9.9 fantasy points — two catches, 39 yards and one touchdown — last week against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

In Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-low 6.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on two targets.

