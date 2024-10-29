NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 30
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at FedExForum.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 30
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Cavaliers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -6.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: 76ers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Hornets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -4.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Thunder -13.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 25.1 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 19.6 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KATU and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
