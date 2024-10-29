MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 29 Published 6:32 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch.

There is MLB action today, and we’ve got you covered with the betting info you need.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 29

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -130

Yankees -130 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +110

Dodgers +110 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4

Yankees 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-130) over the Dodgers (+110)

Yankees (-130) over the Dodgers (+110) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)

Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA) Dodgers Starter: TBA

