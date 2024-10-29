How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff slate that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to see.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Info on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 29

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)

Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA) Dodgers Starter: TBA

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.