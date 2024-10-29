Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 30 Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Wizards 120 – Hawks 119

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3.5)

Wizards (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-0.4)

Wizards (-0.4) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the league (118.3 points per game) last year. However, on defense they were third-worst (120.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Atlanta was sixth in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game) last year. It was 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).

With 26.6 assists per game last year, the Hawks were 15th in the league.

With 12.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last season, Atlanta was 17th and sixth in the league, respectively.

The Hawks made 13.7 3-pointers per game and shot 36.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking sixth and 17th, respectively, in the league.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards’ defensive performance was worst in the NBA last season with 123 points allowed per contest, but offensively they were more consistent, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in league).

When it came to rebounding, Washington was beaten at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).

The Wizards averaged 27.9 dimes per game, which ranked them ninth in the NBA.

Washington averaged 13.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Wizards made 12.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 34.8% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

