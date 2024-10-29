Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 30 Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-2) currently includes six players. The Wizards have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Dyson Daniels PG Out Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Abductor 4.5 1.3 1

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Kyle Kuzma PF Out Groin 17 7 3.7 Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 234.5

