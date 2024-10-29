Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 30
Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-2) currently includes six players. The Wizards have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Abductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Groin
|17
|7
|3.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Out
|Thumb
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: MNMT and FDSSE
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-4.5
|234.5
