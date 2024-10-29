Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (223.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Okonkwo be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Patriots? Prior to making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 16.1 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 291st overall in the league and 41st at his position.

Looking at his past three games, Okonkwo has nine receptions on 12 targets, for 70 yards, and has accumulated 1.7 fantasy points on average (five in all).

In his past five games, Okonkwo has averaged 1.4 fantasy points (seven total). He has 90 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo put up a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

