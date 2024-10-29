Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will match up with the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his game against the Patriots, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 8

8 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley is 46th at his position, and 149th overall in the NFL, with 45.8 fantasy points (6.5 per game).

Ridley has picked up 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) in his past three games. He has 185 yards receiving, on 13 catches (32 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Ridley has accumulated 199 yards receiving, on 15 catches (38 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 4.0 fantasy points (20.1 total) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — Week 2 versus the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

