Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28?
Published 12:53 am Monday, October 28, 2024
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 24 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
