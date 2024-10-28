Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 12:53 am Monday, October 28, 2024

For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 24 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

