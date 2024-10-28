Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 12:53 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Should you bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in four of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 5.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 24 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

