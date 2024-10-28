Trick or Treat on Main returns Published 9:35 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Harlan will once again be overtaken by ghosts, ghouls and goblins on Halloween, as the annual Trick or Treat on Main hits downtown on Oct. 31.

City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington provided information on this year’s event during a recent interview.

“Trick or Treat on Main will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Harlan,” Pennington said. “Currently, we have about 55 businesses that have confirmed they will be giving out candy.”

Trick or Treat on Main allows local businesses to be involved in traditional Halloween activities.

“This event is an opportunity for the business community that really wants to be involved in Trick or Treat to do so,” Pennington said. “We reach out to everyone to see if they want to participate.”

Businesses will mark their participation with a balloon in front of their store. There is also a way for businesses outside of the downtown Harlan area to participate.

“If they don’t have a storefront or business in downtown Harlan, then we allow individuals, organizations or businesses to set up in the front plaza of the Harlan Center,” Pennington said. “Trick or treaters can come to the plaza and collect candy.”

Trick or Treat on Main is open to anyone who wishes to participate.

“It’s a safe and organized atmosphere for families to come through downtown and collect candy and then they still have time to go and do their residential trick or treating,” Pennington said.

Trick or Treat on Main has been a downtown tradition for many years, predating Penninton’s involvement in the event. The event has grown each year.

“This will be my 13th Trick or Treat on Main,” Pennington said. “When I started, we probably bought around 2,000 to 3,000 pieces of candy. Now, we’re buying anywhere from 6,000 to 7,000 pieces of candy and we always run out.”

Pennington mentioned it is estimated that approximately 1,000 children are expected to participate in the event.

Trick or Treat on Main hours are arranged to mesh with residential trick or treat hours in the city of Harlan and Harlan County.

“The city of Harlan’s trick or treat hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the county’s hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Pennington said.

There is still time for businesses to sign up to take part.

“If anybody’s interested in participating, we still have room on the front plaza,” Pennington said. “We want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to participate.”

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.